1618 Asian Fusion
1618 Asian Fusion is a first of it’s kind locally owned and operated Family Restaurant created with an exciting vision by Kevin Le and Lynn Tran. We delight in providing a culinary exploration of Asia’s diverse food landscape. 1618 Asian Fusion serves high-quality fusion and fine casual service in a unique and thoughtfully designed space.
Focusing on the bright, bold, diverse flavors of Asia, 1618’s menu spans the continent – offering diners a taste of Vietnamese, Thai, Chinese, Singaporean and Southeast Asian food in our own fusion style. Boasting a calming Zen-like environment, the 6,000 square-foot space features wood elements, live greenery, and clean lines creating a minimalist, stylish dining room that exudes a comfortable yet elegant feel.
Location
1618 E Riverside Dr
Austin TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
