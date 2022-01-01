Go
1618 Asian Fusion

1618 Asian Fusion is a first of it’s kind locally owned and operated Family Restaurant created with an exciting vision by Kevin Le and Lynn Tran. We delight in providing a culinary exploration of Asia’s diverse food landscape. 1618 Asian Fusion serves high-quality fusion and fine casual service in a unique and thoughtfully designed space.
Focusing on the bright, bold, diverse flavors of Asia, 1618’s menu spans the continent – offering diners a taste of Vietnamese, Thai, Chinese, Singaporean and Southeast Asian food in our own fusion style. Boasting a calming Zen-like environment, the 6,000 square-foot space features wood elements, live greenery, and clean lines creating a minimalist, stylish dining room that exudes a comfortable yet elegant feel.

1618 E Riverside Dr

Popular Items

Lemongrass Tangerine Refresher$6.00
Lemonade$4.00
Dragonfruit Rose Refresher$6.00
Diet Coke$3.00
Coke Bottle$4.00
Dr Pepper$3.00
Coke$3.00
Sprite$3.00
Topochico$4.00
Garlic Stir-fry$15.00
(GF)
Location

1618 E Riverside Dr

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
