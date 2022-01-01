Go
1620 Brewhouse

Burgers, beer, and more! Visit us online at http://1620brewhouse.com.

214 commercial st • $$

Avg 4.4 (376 reviews)

Popular Items

Brewhouse Burger$15.00
lettuce / tomato / onion / add cheese 1 / add bacon 2 / add portobello mushroom .75 / add jalapeños .75 / add grilled onions .75 / served on an onion bulkie roll with hand-cut fries and pickles
Chicken Tenders$15.00
served with ranch, honey mustard, and hand-cut fries
Mushroom Swiss Burger$17.00
swiss cheese / portobello / mushrooms / lettuce / tomato / onion / served on an onion bulkie roll with hand-cut fries and pickles
BBQ Bacon Burger$16.00
bacon / pepper jack cheese / grilled onions / bbq sauce / bacon aioli / lettuce / tomato / served on an onion bulkie roll with hand-cut fries and pickles
Wings$14.00
choice of buffalo, honey sriracha, bbq, or jerk / served with carrots, celery, and bleu cheese dressing
Truffle Shuffle Burger$16.00
truffle oil / parmesan / swiss cheese / grilled onions / served on an onion bulkie roll with hand-cut fries and pickles
My Bleu Heaven Burger$16.00
bacon / bleu cheese / grilled onions / lettuce / tomato / served on an onion bulkie roll with hand-cut fries and pickles
Classic Burger$15.00
bacon / sharp cheddar / lettuce / tomato / onion / served on an onion bulkie roll with hand-cut fries and pickles
Boneless Wings$14.00
choice of buffalo, honey sriracha, bbq, or jerk / served with carrots, celery, and bleu cheese dressing
Peanut Butter Burger$16.00
bacon / pepper jack cheese / creamy peanut butter / bacon aioli / served on an onion bulkie roll with hand-cut fries and pickles
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
TV
Seating
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

214 commercial st

Provincetown MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
