Go
Toast

1741 Pub and Grill

Come in and enjoy!

70 Lyman Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$8.99
FRESH CHOPPED ROMAINE, TOPPED WITH SHAVED PARMESAN CHEESE, LYMAN'S OWN CROUTONS,AND OUR HOUSE MADE CAESAR DRESSING
Farmhouse Burger$15.99
ANGUS BEEF, VT CHEDDAR, APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON & CARAMELIZED ONIONS. SERVED WITH PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES
1741 Burger$14.99
ANGUS BEEF, VT CHEDDAR, HOMEMADE RUSSIAN DRESSING, & SLICED PICKLED.
SERVED WITH PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES
CHICKEN TENDERS$8.99
SERVED WITH SHOESTRING FRENCH FRIES AND YOUR CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE
Turkey Apple Panini$9.99
ROASTED TURKEY, LYMAN'S APPLES, BABY GREENS, AND BALSAMIC MAYO
Smokehouse Burger$15.99
ANGUS BEEF, BLUE CHEESE, APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, CRISPY ONIONS & BBQ MAYO.
SERVED WITH PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES
WARM PRETZELS$8.99
Gooey Grilled Cheese$7.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
BLT$8.99
See full menu

Location

70 Lyman Road

Middlefield CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PR Mountain Music Series

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Powder Ridge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fire at the Ridge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Epicurean Feast

No reviews yet

Cooperate Food Service Café
It is our goal to maintain a positive and productive environment to service our clientele

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston