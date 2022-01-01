1816 Modern Kitchen & Drinks

Go
Come check out our small community rich with history! Even the building has history all thru it ! On the weekends you can enjoy our Shaffer room seating or book a party up there Monday thru Thursday. We have some asian fusion & good ole southern comfort food. The most important is we have that famous smash burger Indiana is known for, but we put our own jazz on it . Nothing on the menu is a bad choice. Come join us, you’ll feel right at home.

100 E Chestnut St • $$

Avg 4.8 (683 reviews)

Popular Items

Banana Breadpudding$10.00
Smash Burger$14.00
Chix Tenders$8.00
Pork Belly General Tso$17.00
Encrusted Salmon$22.00
Brussels$9.00
Shrimp & Grits$19.00
Egg Rolls$9.00
Reservations
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

100 E Chestnut St

Corydon IN

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
