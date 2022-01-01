Smuggler's Cove Inn
Come in and enjoy the prettiest view in Boothbay
727 Ocean Point Road
Location
East Boothbay ME
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 9:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 9:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 9:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 9:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 9:30 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
