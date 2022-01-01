American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
1851 Underground Tap & Grill
Open today 11:00 AM - 2:00 AM
416 Reviews
$$
111 East 5th Street
Fulton, MO 65251
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Location
111 East 5th Street, Fulton MO 65251
Gallery
Nearby restaurants
The Banded Rooster Bar and Grill Inc.
No Reviews
5701 Old U.S. 40 Kingdom City, MO 65262
View restaurant