Go
1851 Underground Tap & Grill imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

1851 Underground Tap & Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 2:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

416 Reviews

$$

111 East 5th Street

Fulton, MO 65251

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

111 East 5th Street, Fulton MO 65251

Directions

Gallery

1851 Underground Tap & Grill image
1851 Underground Tap & Grill image

Nearby restaurants

Tacos & Tequila
orange star4.2 • 51
1205 US-54 BUS Fulton, MO 65251
View restaurantnext
The Banded Rooster Bar and Grill Inc.
orange starNo Reviews
5701 Old U.S. 40 Kingdom City, MO 65262
View restaurantnext
BOOGIES BAR AND GRILL
orange starNo Reviews
1300 N MAIN ST Auxvasse, MO 65231
View restaurantnext
The Dandy Lion Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
102 S Main St. Ashland, MO 65010
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fulton

Tacos & Tequila
orange star4.2 • 51
1205 US-54 BUS Fulton, MO 65251
View restaurantnext

1851 Underground Tap & Grill

orange star4.5 • 416 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston