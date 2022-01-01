Go
1873 Grille

We have been serving the community for 11 plus years. Come in and enjoy! Smoked pork, ribs, and variety of gourmet burgers, wraps, salads and paninis. 14 draft beers. Daily specials. Clean bright atmosphere.

301 DeWitt Street

Popular Items

Tuscan Chicken Wrap$12.75
Hangover Burger
Marmalade Burger
Cod 3 Piece$15.95
Soup Bowl$5.95
Cod 2 Piece$14.50
Mac n Cheese Burger
French Fries$7.00
French Fries
6 Jumbo Bone In Wings$8.95
Bone In wings
301 DeWitt Street

Portage WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
