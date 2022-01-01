1873 Grille
We have been serving the community for 11 plus years. Come in and enjoy! Smoked pork, ribs, and variety of gourmet burgers, wraps, salads and paninis. 14 draft beers. Daily specials. Clean bright atmosphere.
301 DeWitt Street
Popular Items
Location
301 DeWitt Street
Portage WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Owl's Nest
Come in and enjoy our famous Brandy or Whiskey Old Fashions, our sky high Brandy Alexander or Grasshopper. We have Thursday night wings, Fish Fry Friday, Saturday night Prime Rib, Owl's Nest Chicken Sunday.
Neat-O's Bake Shoppe
Come in and enjoy!
Lucky's Bar and Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen
Our food is old world and home food with a modern twist and full flavors. Authentic Italian wood fired oven for all pizza lovers.