188 offers farm to table recipes with an Italian flair. The menu offers bold recipes prepared in traditional ways using fresh, local ingredients whenever possible. By growing our own herbs and sourcing directly with farmers and ranchers, we know we are serving you only the best. It is easy to taste the difference.

188 S Castell Ave

Popular Items

Veal Chop Parmesan$40.00
hand breaded, mozzarella, San Marzano sugo, house-made spaghetti
Meatballs$11.00
veal, pork, beef, san marzano sugo, grana padano, polenta, rustic italian bread
Cesar Salad - Large$9.00
romaine, grana padano, focaccia crutons, black pepper
Arancini$10.00
perfectly cooked risotto, fresh mozzarella, basil, cherry pepper aioli, sugo
188 S Castell Ave

New Braunfels TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
