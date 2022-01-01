188 South
188 offers farm to table recipes with an Italian flair. The menu offers bold recipes prepared in traditional ways using fresh, local ingredients whenever possible. By growing our own herbs and sourcing directly with farmers and ranchers, we know we are serving you only the best. It is easy to taste the difference.
188 S Castell Ave
Popular Items
Location
188 S Castell Ave
New Braunfels TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
