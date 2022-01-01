Go
1885 Grill - Ooltewah

1885 Grill is a southern coastal restaurant that provides diners with a chance to escape their busy day and enjoy a meal-length vacation of the senses.

9469 Bradmore Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crab and Sausage Gumbo
Lump crab, kielbasa sausage, and okra topped with basmati rice and green onions.
Southern Fried Chicken Dinner$16.00
Marinated and hand breaded chicken breast smothered in creole gravy. Please select two sides below.
Pimiento Cheese Fried Okra$10.00
House made pimento cheese and fried okra served with grilled pita.
Chargrilled Burger$10.00
1/2lb house blend burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and creolnaise. Served on Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.
Cajun Chicken Pasta$15.00
Linguine, creole cream sauce, roasted red pepper, green onion and blackened chicken.
Award Winning Wings (8)$12.00
Springer Mountain Farms Chicken, Alchemy Spice Co. American Blend, double-fried and tossed in spicy Carolina Gold. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Salmon Dinner$19.00
Grilled Scottish Salmon topped with an herb compound butter. Please select two sides.
Fried Flounder Dinner$16.00
Flounder filets lightly breaded in our Southern breading. Served with a lemon wedge and your choice of cocktail and/or tartar sauce. Please select two sides below.
House Salad
Mixed greens and leaf lettuce, cranberries, feta and sliced almonds tossed in lemon rosemary vinaigrette.
Steak Frites Dinner$18.00
8oz grilled and sliced coulotte. Served with garlic aioli. Please select one side.
Location

9469 Bradmore Lane

Ooltewah TN

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
