Go
Toast

1885 Grill St. Elmo

Enjoy!

3914 St Elmo Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

3914 St Elmo Ave

Chattanooga TN

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Tap House

No reviews yet

Come see what's on Tap!

Mojo Burrito - St. Elmo

No reviews yet

A Chattanooga-owned Tex-Mex fave, Mojo Burrito is as Eve said: "About community and for the community." Healthy, fresh, and delicious food in a hip environment featuring the artwork and creative output of local artists, designers, and photographers.

The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spice Trail

No reviews yet

Spice Trail offers authentic Indian meals which are earthy, delicious, full of flavor, and rooted in tradition.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston