Taphouse 1889 Bar - Walnut Cove -
Open today 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
310 N MAIN STREET, WALNUT COVE NC 27052
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Mitchell's Butchery - 226 N Main St, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
No Reviews
226 North Main Street Walnut Cove, NC 27052
View restaurant
Little Italy Pizza and Italian Restaurant
No Reviews
696 Angus st Rural Hall north Carolina 27045 Rural Hall, NC 27045
View restaurant
Rio Grande Madison - 144 NEW MARKET MADISON
No Reviews
144 NEW MARKET MADISON MADISON, NC 27025
View restaurant