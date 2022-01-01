Go
Toast

189

Whiskey & other brown spirits are the specialty of this hip bar with a modern pub menu & live music.

189 Main Street

No reviews yet

Location

189 Main Street

East Aurora NY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Irishman Pub and Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bar Bill

No reviews yet

One of the most popular wing spots in Western New York.

Arriba Tortilla

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The General Riley House

No reviews yet

The General Riley House includes event & meeting spaces, as well as the Speakeasy & ESB Market.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston