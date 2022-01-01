189
Whiskey & other brown spirits are the specialty of this hip bar with a modern pub menu & live music.
189 Main Street
Location
189 Main Street
East Aurora NY
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Irishman Pub and Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
Bar Bill
One of the most popular wing spots in Western New York.
Arriba Tortilla
Come in and enjoy!
The General Riley House
The General Riley House includes event & meeting spaces, as well as the Speakeasy & ESB Market.