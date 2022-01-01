Go
Toast

The 1894 Lodge

The 1894 Lodge is a common place for all to come and share great food cold drink and an atmosphere that is second to none. Come try one of out local cut steaks today!

409 Main Street • $

Avg 4.9 (634 reviews)

Popular Items

The 1894 Burger$14.00
Sullivan Special$55.00
This 3 course is gonna be out of this world!
Spaghetti and Meatballs$45.00
Fireman Shrimp$12.00
Kids Mac and Cheese$8.00
1/2 House$5.00
Cajun Pasta$22.00
creamy with a little heat! We make a house rosemary cajun cream mixed with cavatappi, assorted peppers and onions, thin country ham, grilled chicken and gulf shrimp!
Nashville Hot Chicken$15.00
kids Chicken Strips$8.00
BBQ Chicken Sandwhich$14.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

409 Main Street

New Washington IN

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Summers On The River

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barn8

No reviews yet

Barn8 is a fresh take on farm-to-table dining. Originally building number 8 of Hermitage Farm’s historic horse stables, this innovative and delightful venue treats guests to sumptuous Kentucky flavors, all carefully composed from on-site gardens. This unique southern experience is truly food-forward.

Smokin Crowes BBQ

No reviews yet

Good down home-smoked BBQ always smoked on-site.

Jendy's Pizzeria - Hanover

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston