Go
Toast

18bin

A Downtown Bar and Restaurant.
Live Music, Good Drinks and Great Food.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

107 E Charleston Blvd • $$

Avg 3.6 (326 reviews)

Popular Items

DIPPER FRIES$6.50
Bacon, Egg & Avocado Toast$10.00
18bin Wings “12”$18.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.50
MIMOSA$9.00
Vegan Beet Sashimi Salad$10.50
Steak Salad$14.50
Buff Chx. Nachos$13.50
Chicken Tenders$14.50
Fried Chicken Ceasar Salad$12.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

107 E Charleston Blvd

Las Vegas NV

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Creative and artistic design on modern Japanese cuisine. Craft cocktails, premium Japanese whisky and sake, accompany fresh seasonal sushi. We present our beverage and menu options with an uncompromising passion.

Tacotarian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Great Greek

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SoulBelly

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Please do not order alcohol if you are at HUDL.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston