18th Amendment Spirits Co.
18th Amendment Spirits Co is a craft cocktail bar and distillery with a full-service restaurant featuring a wood-fired oven. We are located in the heart of Downtown Muskegon on Michigan's Western lakeshore.
350 West Western Avenue
Popular Items
Location
350 West Western Avenue
Muskegon MI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Nipote's Italian Kitchen
A unique space with food so good we can't contain it!
The Lake House
Come in and enjoy!)
Lake Effect Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Shoreline Inn Gift Shop
Come in and enjoy!