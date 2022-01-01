Go
Toast

18th Amendment Spirits Co.

18th Amendment Spirits Co is a craft cocktail bar and distillery with a full-service restaurant featuring a wood-fired oven. We are located in the heart of Downtown Muskegon on Michigan's Western lakeshore.

350 West Western Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

NYE Reservation (per person)$50.00
Please join us for a very special evening at 18th Amendment on December 31, 2021. Availability is very limited and will allow you to enter and enjoy an amazing evening celebrating with house-made food, hand crafted cocktails, a champagne toast and music & dancing all night. Upscale attire is encouraged - there will be white tablecloth service, candlelight and formal centerpieces on the tables. Your reservation includes your spot/table for the entire evening - even after the public is allowed entry at 9pm.
See full menu

Location

350 West Western Avenue

Muskegon MI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nipote's Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

A unique space with food so good we can't contain it!

The Lake House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!)

Lake Effect Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shoreline Inn Gift Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston