18th Street Brewery
Order Online, Pick Up In Store
5725 Miller Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5725 Miller Ave
Gary IN
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hiphop Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
Memo's Jr. LLC
Come in and enjoy!
Tap House 1233
Quality food and drinks
with great friends!
Flamingo Pizza
Come in and enjoy!