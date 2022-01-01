18th Street Brewery
Open for carryout!
2829 E 10th St
Popular Items
Location
2829 E 10th St
Indianapolis IN
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
BEAST
Burgers & Bites. Vegan and Gluten-Free options. Locally sourced and quality ingredients only.
Centerpoint Brewing Company
Centerpoint Brewing Company - Precision engineered, craft beer for everyone!
The Harbour At The Garage
Fish & Chips...& More!