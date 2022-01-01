Go
Toast

18th Street Brewery

Open for carryout!

2829 E 10th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Zissou Sando$12.00
Fried Polluck,Gochujang Tarter Sauce and Bok Choy Slaw on a toasted Amelias Bun.
Ready for Contact 420 beer baby$18.00
Case Deal$55.00
Choose any SIX of our core 4-packs for your mixed case
Cheese Curds$10.00
Wisconsin cheese curds fried to perfection served with a house chipotle ranch
Koozie$2.00
Helles Lager$11.00
House Burger$15.00
2 Beef Patties cooked in Garlic Butter topped with Smoked Cheddar,Magic Sauce and Pickles on a seeded Brioche Bun
Dark Lager 6.3%$11.00
Thai Chickenrrito$16.00
Warm tortilla filled with Thai Peanut Sauce,Cilantro Lime Rice,Kimchi,Bok Choy,Red Onions and Honey Chipotle Chicken.
Can Sub Tofu
Served with Chips
See full menu

Location

2829 E 10th St

Indianapolis IN

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BEAST

No reviews yet

Burgers & Bites. Vegan and Gluten-Free options. Locally sourced and quality ingredients only.

Centerpoint Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Centerpoint Brewing Company - Precision engineered, craft beer for everyone!

Hard Truth BottleWorks

No reviews yet

The Harbour At The Garage

No reviews yet

Fish & Chips...& More!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston