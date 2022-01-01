Go
18th Street Distillery

We are an award winning artisan distillery specializing in handcrafted cocktails.

5417 Oakley Ave • $$

Single Malt Whiskey 750ml$37.00
Bourbon Brain- Sour Mash Bourbon$45.00
Smoked Whiskey 750ML$27.00
Dreams of Genesis$40.00
Howlin' Delight- Maple Finished Rum$37.00
Howlin' Delight is our October edition of the Street Artisan Series. This Maple Finished Rum features label art by French artist 'Skela' Sanguine Skills.
4 Grain Bourbon$75.00
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

5417 Oakley Ave

Hammond IN

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
