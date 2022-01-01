Go
Toast

18th Amendment Spirits Co.

18th Amendment Spirits Co is a craft cocktail bar and distillery with a full-service restaurant featuring a wood-fired oven. We are located in the heart of Downtown Muskegon on Michigan's Western lakeshore.

350 West Western Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

NYE Reservation (per person)$50.00
Please join us for a very special evening at 18th Amendment on December 31, 2021. Availability is very limited and will allow you to enter and enjoy an amazing evening celebrating with house-made food, hand crafted cocktails, a champagne toast and music & dancing all night. Upscale attire is encouraged - there will be white tablecloth service, candlelight and formal centerpieces on the tables. Your reservation includes your spot/table for the entire evening - even after the public is allowed entry at 9pm.
See full menu

Location

350 West Western Avenue

Muskegon MI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nipote's Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

A unique space with food so good we can't contain it!

Burl and Sprig

No reviews yet

Rum Distillery - craft cocktails- amazing food

Lake Effect Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shoreline Inn Gift Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston