19 Degrees Sports Bar & Grill
A "healthy" mix between the usual concession-style classics and bar fare. Follow us on social media for updates and special events!
6993 Stars Ave • $
Location
6993 Stars Ave
McKinney TX
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
