20 Prime
Come in and enjoy!
19 Church Street
Location
19 Church Street
Edgartown MA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Behind the Bookstore
We are located behind Edgartown Books on Main Street--serving up coffee with breakfast & lunch.
Right Fork Dine Out
All you need is a fork and good food!!
Atlantic Fish & Chophouse
2 MAIN STREET ON THE HARBOR
19 Raw | 19 Prime
We have decided to merge our 19 Raw Oyster Bar with our new steakhouse concept 19 Prime!