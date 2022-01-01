Go
Toast

19 Raw | 19 Prime

We have decided to merge our 19 Raw Oyster Bar with our new steakhouse concept 19 Prime!

19 Church Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Zip-Up Hoodie$55.00
See full menu

Location

19 Church Street

Edgartown MA

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Behind the Bookstore

No reviews yet

We are located behind Edgartown Books on Main Street--serving up coffee with breakfast & lunch.

The Covington

No reviews yet

At The Covington, we’ve aspired to be a love story about Martha’s Vineyard. In the fields and bays, orchards and pastures, and along every stretch of road between, we look for inspiration, striving to bring this to your table, and weave our personal experiences and memories into every aspect of your evening.

Atlantic Fish & Chophouse

No reviews yet

2 MAIN STREET ON THE HARBOR

Right Fork Dine Out

No reviews yet

All you need is a fork and good food!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston