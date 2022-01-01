1907 Barbecue
Enjoy Texas style barbecue right in the heart of Tulsa! Located on Route 66 inside Mother Road Market, you can experience slow cooked barbecue from a classic offset smoker. Oak flavors, prime beef and scratch made sides.
Location
1124 S. Lewis Ave.
Tulsa OK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
