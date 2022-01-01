Go
1907 Barbecue

Enjoy Texas style barbecue right in the heart of Tulsa! Located on Route 66 inside Mother Road Market, you can experience slow cooked barbecue from a classic offset smoker. Oak flavors, prime beef and scratch made sides.

1124 S. Lewis Ave.

Location

1124 S. Lewis Ave.

Tulsa OK

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
