1910 Fresh Mexican

Fresh Mexican Food!

122 Bridge ave Albert Lea

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips$1.99
Lg Guacamole & Chips$4.69
Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.29
1 Lb Burrito Filled With Grilled Chicken, Rice, Beans, Avocado Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Shredded Cheese.
Grilled Chicken Bowl$9.29
Grilled Chicken Over a Bed of Delicious Spanish Style Rice and Whole Beans. Topped With Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce and Shredded Cheese.
Gyro Beef and Lamb$7.99
Greek Style Gyro topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce.
Queso Dip & Chips$4.69
Taco Kit Asada$8.99
You get 2 steak street tacos, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, and salsa. Choose corn tortillas or flour tortillas.
Little Burrito$5.00
Chicken, Pork Carnitas or Ground Beef
With Refried Beans, Rice, Shredded Cheese,
Sour Cream, and Salsa on the Side.
Asada Burrito$10.29
1 Lb Burrito Filled With Grilled Steak, Rice, Beans, Avocado Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Shredded Cheese.
Salsa Avocado
Location

122 Bridge ave Albert Lea

Albert Lea MN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

