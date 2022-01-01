Go
Toast

1910 Bar & Grille

1910 is Jenkintown’s reinvigorated neighborhood bar and grille. Our bar is the perfect spot to grab a drink after work, dine with friends and family, host a party and so much more. Cozy up next to our large wood burning fire place during the winter months and soak up the sun during the spring and summer on the area’s largest outdoor deck. Our menu items are prepared fresh in house and are sure to please everyone in your party.

300 Meetinghouse Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Continental Fries$7.00
Topped with garlic and parmesan cheese
Wings Small$13.00
Served with blue cheese dressing and celery
Cheesesteak$14.00
10z Shaved ribeye steak cooper sharp cheese served on liscio seeded roll
Caesar$9.00
Heart of romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, house made croutons in a caesar dressing
Chicken Fingers & Fries$10.00
Four chicken fingers served with fries and honey mustard
See full menu

Location

300 Meetinghouse Road

Jenkintown PA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

King's Corner

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

West Ave Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lilly's Authentic Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bilal Bakery Deli

No reviews yet

Dinner is Delicious! But Dessert Is Always Better!
www.bilalsbakery.com

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston