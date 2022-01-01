1911 Grill
COLD BEER AND GREAT FOOD!
1067 N Main St
Location
1067 N Main St
Speedway IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Daredevil Brewing
The Daredevil brewery and taproom provides a unique open atmosphere for guests to visit and take in the smells and sights of a production brewery while enjoying one of our hand crafted beers and fresh food options.
Vinny’s Drive Bar
Vinny's Drive Bar - 707 N. Lynhurst, Indianapolis, IN 46224 - Spirits, Restaurant, Sports. Vinny's offers a wide variety of entertainment: Touch Tunes, Darts, Electronic Bowling, Golden Tee, Driving Range, Corn Hole, Horseshoe Pit and more. We have a heated covered patio and a fire pit on beautiful concrete patio.
O'Reilly's Irish Pub & Restaurant- Speedway
Come in and enjoy!
MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Speedway
Serving homemade comfort food with heaps of hospitality, since 1950!