American

1925 PubHouse at Grandview

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM

1905 West Northshore Ext

Anderson, IN 46011

Popular Items

Chicken Adobo Nachos$11.75
Fried Tortilla Chips, Marinated Adobo Chicken, Red Beans, White Queso, Cilantro and Lime Garnish.
Fried Tenderloin$11.75
A 1925 PubHouse Favorite- Hand Cut and Hand Breaded Pork with your choice of toppings.
House Salad Large$9.00
Salad toppings include Tomatoes, Carrots, Shredded Cheese, Egg, Red Onion and Croutons. Please select one dressing and list any items to remove in Special Instructions.
Candied Bacon Jam and Bleu$12.75
½lb 100% Black Angus Beef Patty Topped with Homemade Bacon Jam, and Melty Bleu Cheese
Fried Chicken Bacon Wrap$11.00
Hand Breaded Fried Chicken, Smoked Bacon Crumbles, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheese Blend, and Homemade Ranch
Chicken Tender Dinner$16.50
Four Jumbo, All Natural Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with Choice of Dipping Sauce
House Salad Small$6.25
Salad toppings include Tomatoes, Carrots, Shredded Cheese, Egg, Red Onion and Croutons. Please select one dressing and list any items to remove in Special Instructions.
BYOB$11.50
½lb 100% Black Angus Beef Patty on a Brioche Bun with your choice of Toppings
BBQ Western Burger$12.75
½Lb 100% Black Angus Beef Patty Topped with Melted Cheddar Cheese, Thick-Cut Bacon, An Onion Ring, BBQ Sauce, and Jalapeños
Chicken Tenders$9.75
All-Natural Plump Chicken Tenders Hand Breaded and Deep Fried with Choice of Dipping Sauce
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm

1905 West Northshore Ext, Anderson IN 46011

