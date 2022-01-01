1925 PubHouse - Muncie
Come in and enjoy!
625 S High St
Popular Items
Location
625 S High St
Muncie IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Barking Cow of Muncie
Come in and enjoy good food and old fashioned ice cream and desserts!
Heorot Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
Twin Archer Brew Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
Casa Del Sol
We hope you enjoyed your visit! Gracias!