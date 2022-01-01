Go
  1925 PubHouse - Muncie

1925 PubHouse - Muncie

625 S High St

Popular Items

Wings$12.75
8 All-Natural Bone-In Chicken Wings. Tossed in Sauce or Rub. Served With Ranch or Bleu Cheese. Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, BBQ Sauce, Thai Chili, Cajun Rub
Chicken Tenders$9.75
All-Natural Plump Chicken Tenders Hand Breaded and Deep Fried with Choice of Dipping Sauce
Chicken Adobo Nachos$11.75
Fried Tortilla Chips, Marinated Adobo Chicken, Red Beans, White Queso, Cilantro and Lime Garnish.
Chocolate Chip Brulee Cheesecake$7.95
White, Milk and Dark Chocolate Cream Cheese with Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips on Velvet Ribbons of Dark Chocolate Mousse. Hand-Fired and Glazed Finish.
Chicago Style Italian Beef$13.50
Traditional Italian Beef, Giardiniera, on Toasted Hoagie. Served Dry, Wet, or Extra Wet.
*Giardiniera is a spicy Italian relish of pickled vegetables.
BLT$10.75
Thick-Cut Smoked Bacon, Romaine Leaf Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, and Roasted Garlic Parmesan Aioli
Boneless Wings$8.50
10 Boneless Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos$13.75
Our Classic Firecracker Shrimp Taco-fied! Crispy Shrimp Topped with Firecracker Slaw, and a Sriracha Drizzle.
625 S High St

Muncie IN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
