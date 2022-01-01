Go
Toast

1933 Public House

New American cuisine & craft libations in the Village of Powhatan.

3844 Old Buckingham Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Coke$2.00
Spring Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Candied Pecan, Dried Apricot, Strawberry, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Fish & Chips$17.00
Fried Catfish, Cajun Fries, Brussel Slaw, Dill Tarter Sauce, Lemon
Pork Schnitzel$19.00
Dijon Cream, Asparagus, Roasted Potatoes, Lemon
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Sorghum-Sweet Potato Puree, Port Wine Gastrique
Public House Burger$13.50
Local Seven Hills Double Smash Patties, White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Black Pepper Duke's, House Bread & Butter Pickles, Toasted Roll, Cajun fries, Simple Salad
Kale Salad$11.00
Toasted Almond, Parmigiano Reggiano, Lemon Garlic Vinaigrette
Smoked Chicken$21.00
Smoked Chicken Leg & Thigh, House Malfade Pasta, Pesto, Spring Vegetables
New York Strip$30.00
Hand Cut 12oz N.Y. Strip, Blue Cheese Butter, Broccolini, Duck Fat Potatoes
Smoked Wings$13.00
Sorghum-Mustard Glaze, Pickled Sweet Potato, Celery
See full menu

Location

3844 Old Buckingham Road

Powhatan VA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Salt and Pepper Shack

No reviews yet

Mobile food trailer specializing in great burgers, fries, hot dogs and wings.

Fine Creek Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

A small farm brewery set outside of Richmond Virginia. Taproom has a unique, constantly rotating beer list and a chalkboard menu of house made food.

Fine Creek Provisions

No reviews yet

Fresh desserts and pastries available online, made right here in Powhatan, Virginia!
Call or email with questions.

Fine Creek Provisions

No reviews yet

A unique, full service wedding venue set in rural Powhatan, Virginia complete with overnight accommodations.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston