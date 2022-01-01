Go
Toast

195 American Fusion

Come on in and enjoy!

195 Bell Avenue

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

195 Bell Avenue

Southern Pines NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Broadstreet Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Home of the Best Burger in Town! Outdoor patio, Roof top Deck, the only dance floor in the pines, Live Music venues, Music Bingo, Open Mic night, Daily Lunch specials and Drink Specials with a real laid back feel!!

Legends of Southern Pines

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sweet Basil's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Ice Cream Parlor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston