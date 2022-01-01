Go
Toast

Root & Sprig

Come in and enjoy!

1 CONVENTION AVENUE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grandma's Chicken Salad$10.00
Grilled chicken, aioli, red onion, celery, bibb lettuce, tomato on toasted honey wheat
Tomato Soup 8oz$5.50
Chocolate PB & B - PH$10.00
Base-Acai, almond milk, banana, strawberries
Topped with granola, strawberry, banana, peanut butter, cacao nibs (contains nuts)
The Southern Border$11.00
Chicken, avocado, romaine, pickled red onion, tortilla crisps, green goodness dressing (Gluten Free)
The C & C$11.00
Grilled chicken, marinated cauliflower, tomato jam, spicy aioli, pickled cherry peppers, arugula, lemon vinaigrette on toasted ciabatta
Chicken Goodness$11.00
Grilled chicken, green goodness, roasted red peppers, pickled red onion, white cheddar, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, on toasted ciabatta
Spicy Pork$12.00
Pork loin, pickled red onion, arugula, red cabbage, green goodness, spicy aioli on toasted ciabatta
Berry Delight - PH$10.00
Base-Acai, almond milk, banana, strawberry, blueberry, topped with granola, strawberry, banana, blueberry, chia seeds, honey
Cheddar Melt$7.50
White cheddar on pressed ciabatta (Vegetarian)
Chicken Goodness DC$11.00
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, pickled red onion, white cheddar cheese, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, green goodness, on toasted ciabatta
See full menu

Location

1 CONVENTION AVENUE

PHILADELPHIA PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Saxbys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Fat Ham

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

World Cafe Live

No reviews yet

World Cafe Live is a nonprofit organization with a mission to open doors to shared music and culinary experiences that create connections, inspire learning and celebrate who we all are. World Cafe Live offers great food and beverages daily in two unique spaces at The Lounge and The Music Hall.
A neighborhood staple since 2004, The Lounge welcomes diners and concertgoers alike. Featuring a seasonally rotating menu by Executive Chef Rob Cottman which includes everything from signature appetizers to hearty salads to Southern-inspired entrees. We also feature the best in regional craft beers and spirits to provide the perfect pairings.
The Music Hall is the larger venue located on the lower-level showcasing nationally touring and legacy artists. This space allows for flexible seating arrangements and dining options. Fully seated shows typically offer tableside food & beverage service, while standing shows have small bites available that move with you so you don’t miss a single beat.

The Board and Brew

No reviews yet

We're located at the corner of 33rd and Chestnut Streets, next to Barnes and Noble.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston