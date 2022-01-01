1 Stop Sushi Express
Come in and enjoy!
3731 GRAVOIS AVE
Popular Items
Location
3731 GRAVOIS AVE
Saint Louis MO
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rooster
Rooster is a European style, urban cafe specializing in crepes, sandwiches, and brunch items along with a unique selection of coffee, brunch cocktails, and bloody marys! We have a strong commitment to sustainability, sourcing locally, and make almost everything we serve from scratch!
Shaved Duck Smokehouse
In-house, outdoor picnic tables, curbside & delivery
Locally owned and operated since 2009, the Shaved Duck Smokehouse serves the finest hickory & cherry smoked bbq in town. Known for Burnt Ends, Brisket, Whole Smoked Chicken, Duroc Baby Back Ribs & Pulled Pork combined with scratch kitchen sides, ribs & sauces.
Full service Catering, box lunches & monthly BBQ Classes
Grand Spirits Bottle Company
A Hybrid Natural Wine Bar and Retail Boutique.
Meskerem Ethiopian Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!