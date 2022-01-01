Go
1 Stop Sushi Express

Come in and enjoy!

3731 GRAVOIS AVE



Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll$7.50
spicy tuna with pickled radish, sprouts and crunch
Crispy Spring Rolls$5.50
3 fried roll served with sweet and sour
sauce. Vegetable or pork available
California Roll$6.00
crab, cucumber, avocado, masago, sesame seeds
Tempura Sweet Potato Roll$6.00
tempura fried sweet potato, Japanese mayo,
eel sauce
Miso Soup$2.50
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.50
(tempura shrimp, japanese mayo, avocado, masago,
eel sauce.*masago are raw*
Crab Rangoon$6.00
Golden California Roll (Fried)$8.50
cream cheese, avocado, crab, sesame seeds,
eel sauce
Gyoza (6 pc)$6.50
Japanese style pan fried pork and vegetable dumplings.
VEG-G Roll$6.00
cucumber, avocado, asparagus, pickled
radish, kampyo, sprouts, sesame seeds
Location

3731 GRAVOIS AVE

Saint Louis MO

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Rooster



Rooster is a European style, urban cafe specializing in crepes, sandwiches, and brunch items along with a unique selection of coffee, brunch cocktails, and bloody marys! We have a strong commitment to sustainability, sourcing locally, and make almost everything we serve from scratch!

Shaved Duck Smokehouse



In-house, outdoor picnic tables, curbside & delivery
Locally owned and operated since 2009, the Shaved Duck Smokehouse serves the finest hickory & cherry smoked bbq in town. Known for Burnt Ends, Brisket, Whole Smoked Chicken, Duroc Baby Back Ribs & Pulled Pork combined with scratch kitchen sides, ribs & sauces.
Full service Catering, box lunches & monthly BBQ Classes

Grand Spirits Bottle Company



A Hybrid Natural Wine Bar and Retail Boutique.

Meskerem Ethiopian Restaurant



Come on in and enjoy!

