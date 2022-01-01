Go
Banner pic

2Bears Tavern Uptown

Open today 4:30 PM - 4:30 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1140 West Wilson Avenue

Chicago, IL 60640

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday1:30 pm - 4:30 am
Monday4:30 pm - 4:30 am
Tuesday4:30 pm - 4:30 am
Wednesday4:30 pm - 4:30 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 4:30 am
Friday2:30 pm - 4:30 am
Saturday1:30 pm - 5:30 am

Location

1140 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago IL 60640

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Gigio's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Great pizza! Order for pick up or delivery.

T'oui Macarons & Patisserie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Furama Restaurant

No reviews yet

Family owned restaurant serving authentic Chinese cuisine and Dim Sum in Uptown Chicago.

Ba Le Sandwiches

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

2Bears Tavern Uptown

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston