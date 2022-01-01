Go
2 Creeks Bar & Grill

74 capulet Dr Suite 201

Ranch Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce tomato and ranch dressing in a grilled wrap
Shrimp Platter$11.00
12 Fried, grilled, blackened or steamed shrimp. Served with fries and slaw
Kid's Tenders$5.00
2 chicken tenders, grilled, blackened or fried
Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds$8.00
A delicious combination of beer and pretzel wrapped around a Wisconsin cheese curd, fried and served with beer cheese
Spicy Street Corn Nuggets$7.00
Cajun ranch for dipping
Pasta Alfredo$8.00
Choose from regular or cajun Alfredo with red pepper, onion and broccoli tossed with fettuccini. Add chicken $3, shrimp $6, ahi tuna or salmon $9
Potato Skins$9.50
Melted cheddar, crispy bacon and green onions, served with sour cream
Cheeseburger$11.50
Choice of American, Swiss, Provolone, cheddar or habanero pepper jack
Loaded Quesadilla$7.00
Black beans, peppers, onions and cheese. Add grilled chicken, shrimp or steak
Chicken Tenders (4pc)$11.50
3 fresh tenders served grilled, blackened or fried. Choose from plain, buffalo, Nashville hot, datil jelly, garlic Parmesan or cajun ranch. 1 Side item. 4 Tenders for $10.50
Saint Augustine FL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Murray Bros. Caddyshack - St. Augustine

Eat, Drink, and Be Murray!

Ancient City Brewing - Brewhouse

Where beer and history share a table. Come in and enjoy a cold one crafted in the nation's oldest city.

Taps Bar & Grill

Barney's vision for Taps is simple: Give our guests good food and good service and they'll come back.
We want to take traditional bar food and make it better: Fresh ingredients (not frozen), sauces/salad dressings made from scratch, everything made to order. It may take a little longer and cost a little more, but we believe you will taste the difference.
Locally owned by a proud US Navy veteran.
We are very involved in supporting local charities and kids' sports.
We want to be the place to go to hang out with friends and family until you feel like we are part of your family.
Thank you for supporting us.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

Authentic Greek Recipes served in a friendly fast casual format that provides a satisfying customer experience.
Come in and enjoy!

