Go
Toast

2 Home Cooks

Breakfast and Lunch All Day
Comfort food made with Love

SANDWICHES

40 chestnut st • $

Avg 4.3 (405 reviews)

Popular Items

CLASSIC EGG SANDWICH$5.99
1 fried egg, American cheese and choice of bread.
FRENCH TOAST$8.99
2 slices of thick sliced challah bread dipped in our homemade mix consisting of eggs, milk, 100% pure vanilla extract, nutmeg and cinnamon then topped with powdered sugar
BLUEBERRY MONSTER PANCAKES$12.99
3 fluffy, homemade, buttermilk pancakes cooked with wild Maine blueberries and topped with fresh blueberries. Served with blueberry butter and blueberry syrup.
POM-BERRY CREPES$9.99
3 crepes topped with fresh blueberries, fresh pomegranates, house
made whipped cream, and powdered sugar.
IRISH BENNY$13.99
2 poached eggs, our slow roasted corned beef hash, choice of homemade buttermilk biscuit or English muffin, topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce
UTENSILS
BENEDICT YOUR WAY$12.99
2 soft poached eggs, choice of regular bacon, ham, homemade sausage patties, or avocado slices. Served on your choice of one of our homemade buttermilk biscuits or an English muffin, topped with our homemade hollandaise sauce.
CREATE YOUR OWN$7.99
3 eggs served you way in choice of omelette, scrambler, or burrito. Comes with lightly seasoned home fries and choice of buttermilk biscuit, english muffin or toast. Create your own custom dish from a variety of ingredients with endless possibilities
ICED COFFEE$2.99
2 EGG COMBO$11.99
2 eggs any style, your choice of bacon, ham or our homemade sausage patties, bread choice, served with house cut home fries.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

40 chestnut st

dover NH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bubby's Bagel & Deli

No reviews yet

Located Inside the Dover Transportation Center.

Ember Wood Fired Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SUPPAS PIZZA 603 Bar and Lounge DOVER

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Dover Brickhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston