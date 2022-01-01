Go
The 205 Coffee Bar

Craft coffee is awaiting you.

SMOKED SALMON

205 Columbia Avenue • $

Avg 4.7 (600 reviews)

Popular Items

16oz Brown Sugar Molasses Latte$6.25
A not too sweet combination of brown sugar and molasses in your latte.
Latté (12oz)$5.00
Steamed whole milk poured over espresso.
Brazen Latte (16oz)$6.27
Espresso, touch of chocolate, coconut cream and cayenne honey.
Avocado Toast$10.00
Miel (16oz)$6.25
Espresso shot, honey, cinnamon with steamed milk.
Ham & Gouda Croissant$4.48
Iced Latté (16oz)$5.50
Espresso over iced milk. Most popular with vanilla added!
Latté (16oz)$5.50
Steamed whole milk poured over espresso.
Nutella Latte (16oz)$6.25
Just like it sounds. Nutella mixed into your latte.
Peppermnt Mocha$6.50
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

205 Columbia Avenue

Holland MI

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
