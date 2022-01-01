Go
Toast

205 Sports Bar & Grill

Open Monday - Saturday
From 10am - 9pm

GRILL

205 S. David St. • $

Avg 4.8 (40 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Wings$6.99
Full Stack Burger$9.99
Buffalo Bone-In Wings$6.99
Chicken Nugget with Reg Fries$5.99
Combo Grilled Chicken Wrap$6.99
Regular Burger$6.99
Cheese Burger$7.99
Classic Bacon Cheeseburger$8.99
Loaded Fries$5.99
Chicken Sandwich$6.99

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

205 S. David St.

Church Point LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Big Rig BBQ & Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rotolo's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Rotolo’s Pizzeria uses only the freshest ingredients! We make our original dough fresh daily at each location. Combine that with our homemade sauces and freshly prepared vegetables, and you have a recipe for a delicious meal!

Elevated Tea & Coffee House

No reviews yet

We are your ultimate coffee and tea shop in Eunice, LA! Our quaint little shop offers our very own version of loaded teas, all varieties of coffee and espresso, light breakfast and lunch options, grab and go baked goods, fruit smoothies and healthy shakes!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston