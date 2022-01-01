Go
20th Street Pizza

Naturally leavened vegan pizza

PIZZA

108 South 20th St • $$

Avg 4.7 (247 reviews)

Popular Items

Haymaker$28.00
Cashew Mozzarella, Garlic Sauce, Vegan Sausage, Red Onion, Organic Tomato Sauce, Oregano
Funghi$30.00
Cashew Mozzarella, Local Mushrooms, Red Onions, Garlic Sauce, Vegan Parmesan
Grandma$22.00
Organic Tomato Sauce, Cashew Mozzarella, California Olive Oil, Basil
Green$25.00
Cashew Mozzarella, Castelvetrano Olives, Onions, Roasted Kale
White$24.00
Cashew Mozzarella, Lemon Ricotta, Garlic Sauce, Vegan Parmesan, Parsley
Hot Potato$25.00
Thinly sliced Yukon gold potatoes, red onions, Hot Peppers, Fresno Romesco sauce, Parsley
Supreme$28.00
Organic Tomato Sauce, Cashew Mozzarella, Red Onion, Sweet Pepper, Vegan Sausage, Vegan Pepperoni, Black Olives, Mushrooms
Garlic Knots$5.00
Topped with vegan parmesan and served with a side of tomato sauce
Italian Salad$10.00
Local lettuces, tomatoes, red onion, green olives, pistachios, fresh herbs, sourdough croutons, roasted garlic vinaigrette
Plain Cheese$22.00
Organic Tomato Sauce, Cashew Mozzarella, California Olive Oil, Basil
Attributes and Amenities

Hipsters
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

108 South 20th St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
