212 Ice Cream Studio
Come in and enjoy!
ICE CREAM
3305 e willams field rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3305 e willams field rd
Gilbert AZ
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ta Lew Thai Bistro
Come in and enjoy!....
Cream Of The Crop
Come in and enjoy!
Fire & Brimstone
Wood fired pizzas, salads, sandwiches, and other deliciousness
The Coffee Shop
Come in and enjoy!