212 Pizza Co.

Local • Fresh • Organic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

848 N Ridge Road • $$

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheesy Bread$8.00
Thin cooked breadsticks made with garlic butter and our traditional mozzarella, served with housemade marinara
4-H
Housemade red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, thick cut applewood smoked bacon, prosciutto & 212 signature sausage
16" Pizza$16.00
Serves 4-5 Adults. No Gluten Free Option.
12" Pizza$12.00
Serves 2-3 Adults. No Gluten Free Option.
Pepperoni
Housemade red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Garlic Breadsticks$6.00
Oven baked, garlic buttered breadsticks, served with our housemade marinara
Ohana
Housemade red sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, ham, cinnamon & drizzled with local Colorado honey
14" Pizza$14.00
Serves 3-4 Adults.
Margherita
Housemade red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh garlic, fresh basil & drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.
Supreme Leader
Housemade red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, 212 signature sausage, hand sliced mushrooms, artichoke hearts, red onions, fresh garlic, green peppers & black olives
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

848 N Ridge Road

Castle Rock CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
