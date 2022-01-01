2145
Come in and enjoy!!
2145 Placentia Ave
Popular Items
Location
2145 Placentia Ave
Costa Mesa CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
West Coast Hibachi
We pride in serving our Coastal Community, fresh and fine food. Come in and enjoy!
Chixy Natural
At Chixy Natural, we specialize in flame broiled rotisserie chicken. We only serve natural chicken with no hormones whatsoever. All side dishes are prepared fresh on the premises, every day.
Landers Liquor Bar - Costa Mesa
Come in and enjoy!
Strut Bar & Club
Come in and enjoy!