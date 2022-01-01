Go
Toast

2145

Come in and enjoy!!

2145 Placentia Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wagyu Corn Dogs$13.00
Wagyu Weiner Fried in House Made Corn Dog Batter. Paired with Sriracha Mustard, Honey Vinegar, Okonomi Sauce
Kale Caeser$13.00
Kale, Rosemary Croutons, Parmesan, Anchovy, House Made Caesar Dressing
Winter Salad$14.00
Spinach, Grapefruit Vinaigrette, Almonds, Red Onion, Pears, Goat Cheese, Grapefruit
Prosciutto and Burrata$25.00
Smoked Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Fresh Arugula, Prosciutto, Burrata .
Spicy Salami$26.00
San Marzano Marinara, Smoked Mozzarella, Ricotta, Castelvetrano Olives, Pickled Chiles, Salami Calabrese
Margherita$18.00
San Marzano Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil
Pepperoni$21.00
San Marzano Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Parmesan
Blue Cheese Honey$19.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Cheddar, Gorgonzola Dolce. Honey Drizzle
Brussel Sprouts$11.00
Flash Fried Brussels, Juniper Berry Vinaigrette, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roasted Hazelnuts, Pomegranate
Cheese Pizza$17.00
San Marzano Marinara Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan.
See full menu

Location

2145 Placentia Ave

Costa Mesa CA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

West Coast Hibachi

No reviews yet

We pride in serving our Coastal Community, fresh and fine food. Come in and enjoy!

Chixy Natural

No reviews yet

At Chixy Natural, we specialize in flame broiled rotisserie chicken. We only serve natural chicken with no hormones whatsoever. All side dishes are prepared fresh on the premises, every day.

Landers Liquor Bar - Costa Mesa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Strut Bar & Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston