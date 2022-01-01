Go
219 On The Lake

Located on the Georgia side of Lake Harding above the Lake Harding Marina. Come by land or water. There’s nothing quite like sitting lakeside while enjoying a cold beverage, great food and an unbeatable view of the lake. Sunsets are the highlight of the day. We look forward to seeing you soon.

TACOS

45 Bonnie drive

Popular Items

Shrimp Tacos$13.99
Blackened Shrimp, Spicy Street Corn, Avocado & Drizzled w/ Lemon Aioli.
Served w/ Chips & Salsa.
Side Of Potatoes$3.50
Trash Can Nachos$18.00
Ground Beef, Queso, Salsa, Jalapenos, Shredded Lettuce, Sour Cream & Guacamole On A Mountain Of House Fried Tortilla Chips.
*Prepared Deconstructed When Ordered To-Go*
Side of Hot$0.30
Wings
*Traditional Only
*Does Not Include Fries
Served w/ Celery & Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Fried Pickles$9.75
Hand Battered Pickle Fries Served w/ Our Housemade Ranch.
Funnel Cake Fries$9.99
Fried Funnel Cake Fries Dusted w/ Powdered Sugar & Served w/ Caramel For Dipping.
Chicken Tender Basket$12.99
Hand Battered and Served w/ Fries.
Toss In One Of Our Wing Sauces For $1
Brisket Fried Rice$13.99
Soy & Ginger Fried Rice w/ Smoked Brisket, Peas, Carrots, Onions & Egg.
Smash Burger$10.99
American OR Wicked Pimento Cheese. Brioche Bun.
Add Bacon for $1.25
Double The Burger For $3 More!
Served w/ Fries.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Groups
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

45 Bonnie drive

Fortson GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
