21st Amendment Brewery

SusieCakes

No reviews yet

This week, on Wednesday, April 29th & Saturday, May 2nd, SusieCakes is offering limited production on 6" and 9" Specialty Layer Cakes and 6" and 9" Blueberry Crumble Pies. Pick-up will be available both days from 12-2:45pm or delivery is available from 4-7pm. Delivery fee will be $20 within 5 miles.

Please email susie@susiecakes.com with any questions.

