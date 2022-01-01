Go
Toast

21st Amendment Brewery

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

563 2nd St • $$

Avg 3.5 (2505 reviews)

Popular Items

Brew Day Burger$15.00
House-ground, grass fed, American Wagyu burger served with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion. - Burger substitutions available: House-made veggie burger, house-ground turkey burger, grilled chicken breast, or pulled pork Carnitas
Sully's Cheese Curds$12.00
Wisconsin's own Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery white cheddar cheese curds, beer-battered and fried to order, served with a chipotle ranch dip and marinara.
Veggie Pizza$14.00
Fresh arugula, artichoke, black olives, bell peppers, and mushroom.
Fries Basket$6.00
Wilson's Wicked Wings$12.00
Your choice of Buffalo, House Beer BBQ, or Caribbean Jerk sauces served with a fried pickle and blue cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Cobb$14.00
Romaine lettuce with crispy buffalo chicken, crumbled blue cheese, smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, avocado and egg with blue cheese dressing.
Carnitas Taco$3.00
Carnitas with corn tortilla, red onion, and cilantro.
House-made Louisiana Gumbo$9.00
Made fresh daily. Ask about today’s selection.
Steak Taco$3.00
Grilled steak with corn tortilla, red onion, and cilantro.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
House-made Beer Batter Fried chicken Tenders with cole slaw, and jalapeño aioli on a soft French roll.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

563 2nd St

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Death by Taco

No reviews yet

The absolute best blend of tacos and agave spirits on the planet!

Little Skillet

No reviews yet

Little Skillet Caters! For large orders over $300 please contact catering@littleskilletsf.com

SusieCakes

No reviews yet

This week, on Wednesday, April 29th & Saturday, May 2nd, SusieCakes is offering limited production on 6" and 9" Specialty Layer Cakes and 6" and 9" Blueberry Crumble Pies. Pick-up will be available both days from 12-2:45pm or delivery is available from 4-7pm. Delivery fee will be $20 within 5 miles.
Please email susie@susiecakes.com with any questions.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston