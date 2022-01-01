Go
21st Amendment Tap Room

2010 Williams St • $

Avg 4 (341 reviews)

Popular Items

6pk El Sully - TO GO ONLY$9.00
Who is El Sully? Grab a can of this Mexican-style lager, head to the nearest beach, even if it’s imagined, and perhaps he’ll come to you.
El Sully (the beer) is available year-round in six pack cans and on draft. El Sully (the legend) is a little harder to find.
4.9% ABV / 19 IBU
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER$14.00
An Impossible Foods Vegan patty, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and vegan cheese on a vegan bun. Served with house-made potato chips unless substituted.
TOTCHOS$8.00
Tater tot nachos with cheddar cheese, Jack cheese, bacon, pico de gallo, Cilantro, sour cream
BREW DAY BURGER$9.00
1/4lb. Grass-fed, certified angus beef patty, served with cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with house-made potato chips unless substituted.
(make it a double patty for $3.00)
SULLY’S CHEESE CURDS$8.00
Wisconsin’s own Ellsworth Cooperative
Creamery white cheddar cheese curds,
Beer-battered and fried to order, served
With a chipotle ranch dip and marinara
BOWL O’FRIES$6.00
Served with chipotle ranch dip
Seating
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

2010 Williams St

San Leandro CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
