222 Artisan Bakery
Located on Edwardsville's Main Street, Artisan 222 is a shop like no other. Serving up some of the best roasted coffee as well as amazing breads, sandwiches, and even pizza.
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
222 N Main St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
222 N Main St
Edwardsville IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Taqueria Z
Thanks for stopping in! Like our food? Let us know! Head to Facebook and leave a review
Cleveland Heath
Come in and enjoy!
Sacred Grounds
Come in and enjoy!
Wasabi Sushi Bars
For those wishing to indulge in culinary delight, Wasabi Sushi Bar is a perfect spot for delicious sushi & exciting Japanese cuisine.