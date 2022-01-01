Go
Toast

224 Boston Street

At 224 we pride ourselves on offering you a professional, individualized and sincere dining experience, featuring contemporary American cuisine and friendly service.

FRENCH FRIES

224 Boston St • $$

Avg 4.9 (201 reviews)

Popular Items

Duck Breast$35.00
English pea purée, fresh peas, cippolini agrodolce
Shrimp Scampi$29.00
spaghetti, garlic, white wine lemon sauce, heirloom tomatoes, pecorino, basil
Filet Mignon$33.00
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
pistachio pesto
Crispy New Potatoes$7.00
Tomato Bisque$8.00
Burger$18.00
caramelized onion aioli, yellow cheddar, crispy bacon, hand cut French fries, sesame bun
Short Mac N Cheese$27.00
four cheese sauce, herb breadcrumbs, jus
Chicken Milanese$25.00
heirloom tomato ragu, arugula, beurre blanc, pecorino Romano
Brownie$8.00
choice of vanilla, chocolate or strawberry gelato, bourbon salted caramel
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

224 Boston St

Boston MA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Sugar Bowl

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Side Chick

No reviews yet

We have the BEST HALAL FOOD in the neighborhood!

Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Top Mix Bar & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston