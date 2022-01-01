224 Boston Street
At 224 we pride ourselves on offering you a professional, individualized and sincere dining experience, featuring contemporary American cuisine and friendly service.
FRENCH FRIES
224 Boston St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
224 Boston St
Boston MA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Sugar Bowl
Come in and enjoy!
Side Chick
We have the BEST HALAL FOOD in the neighborhood!
Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Top Mix Bar & Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!