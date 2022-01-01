Go
Toast

230 Cafe

Come in and enjoy!!

398 second st • $

Avg 4.7 (578 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

398 second st

Highspire PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mama's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hops and Barleys

No reviews yet

Take out or delivery available!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Feed Your Soul

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston