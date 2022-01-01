230 Cafe
Come in and enjoy!!
398 second st • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
398 second st
Highspire PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mama's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Hops and Barleys
Take out or delivery available!
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Feed Your Soul
Come in and enjoy!