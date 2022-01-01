Go
23rd and Vine

Wine shop/bar: bottles, cases and sangria to-go for pick-up or delivery! Sit back and enjoy a glass with charcuterie on our back-patio. Fine wines from small wineries around the world. Plus get your EVOO, PGH Pasta & Pasta Sauce, PGH Pickles, & more in our shop.

2333 E Carson St

Popular Items

Ancile Falanghina - Bottle$18.00
"Rosé the Day" Rosé Blend$25.00
Prosecco$23.00
Fragrant and fruity, with notes of apple, pear, peach and
citrus, accompanied by floral notes of wisteria and acacia. | Mellow, yet crisp and refreshing. Pleasant aftertaste.
Dry Lambrusco$23.00
This demi-sparkling, dry lambrusco is refreshing and delicious! One of our favorite, most fun Italian wines - it's a real crowd pleaser, good to sip on or to celebrate with. Cheers!
Estefan Pinot Grigio$22.00
This Pinot Grigio boasts aromas of tropical fruit, a hint of smokiness, tart citrus, and lemon verbena. Crisp and refreshing, this wine pairs well with seafood and light fare, or delicious on its own!
Intensus Red Blend - BOTTLE$20.00
This Portuguese Red Blend is deliciously balanced, light bodied, fruity with nice acidity and a smooth finish.
Rosso Di Montalcino, DOC$20.00
This distinct, fresh Sangiovese originates in Central Italy. From the very first taste, you'll recognize hints of wild-berry fruit, spice and vanilla within this full-bodied red.
"Sauv the Day" Sauvignon Blanc$25.00
Revino Celso Pinot Grigio$17.00
This Italian Pinot Grigio is one of our favorites! It is crisp, slightly sweet, and modestly priced - this crowd-pleaser is perfect for a casual glass with dinner or for entertaining guests. Cheers!
Organic Primitivo (Bottle)$23.00
This dry, organic red wine is a treat! With notes of cherry, ripe red plum, savoury olive, and a smokey touch, this is a "must-try" for any red wine lover. Pairs with burgers and ribs.
Location

2333 E Carson St

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday2:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:30 pm - 9:30 pm
