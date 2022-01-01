23rd and Vine
Wine shop/bar: bottles, cases and sangria to-go for pick-up or delivery! Sit back and enjoy a glass with charcuterie on our back-patio. Fine wines from small wineries around the world. Plus get your EVOO, PGH Pasta & Pasta Sauce, PGH Pickles, & more in our shop.
2333 E Carson St
Pittsburgh PA
|Sunday
|2:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:30 pm - 9:30 pm
