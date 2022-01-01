Go
24 Diner

Now offering takeout.

HAMBURGERS

600 N. Lamar Blvd • $$

Avg 3.6 (2346 reviews)

Popular Items

Lg Chicken & Waffles (White)$18.95
Egg Sandwich$14.95
Brioche bun, two eggs*, avocado, cheddar cheese, bacon, skillet fries
Waffle Breakfast$14.95
Bacon$4.45
Cheddar Burger$16.95
Latte$4.25
Breakfast Platter$14.95
French Toast$13.95
Cereal Crusted- with Macerated Blueberries and Chantilly Cream
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

600 N. Lamar Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

