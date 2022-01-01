As one of San Francisco’s newest and most sought after outdoor venues, Rooftop 25 offers outdoor seating with upbeat music and a casual vibe perfect for kicking back with friends and family. Our oakwood fired oven serves up delicious artisanal selections including hand crafted pizzas, fresh Dungeness crab rolls,, steak and cheese sandwich, pork, chicken or prawn taco's just to name a few. Lighter selections such as tuna tartare and our house salads are also favorites. The full bar offers frozen and specialty cocktails, wines and a great selection of ice cold local beers.



TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

25 Lusk Street • $$