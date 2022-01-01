Go
ROOFTOP 25

As one of San Francisco’s newest and most sought after outdoor venues, Rooftop 25 offers outdoor seating with upbeat music and a casual vibe perfect for kicking back with friends and family. Our oakwood fired oven serves up delicious artisanal selections including hand crafted pizzas, fresh Dungeness crab rolls,, steak and cheese sandwich, pork, chicken or prawn taco's just to name a few. Lighter selections such as tuna tartare and our house salads are also favorites. The full bar offers frozen and specialty cocktails, wines and a great selection of ice cold local beers.

TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

25 Lusk Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1903 reviews)

Popular Items

Face Masks$14.00
Smash Burger$15.00
Tecate$7.00

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Romantic
Groups
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

25 Lusk Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

