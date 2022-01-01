ROOFTOP 25
As one of San Francisco’s newest and most sought after outdoor venues, Rooftop 25 offers outdoor seating with upbeat music and a casual vibe perfect for kicking back with friends and family. Our oakwood fired oven serves up delicious artisanal selections including hand crafted pizzas, fresh Dungeness crab rolls,, steak and cheese sandwich, pork, chicken or prawn taco's just to name a few. Lighter selections such as tuna tartare and our house salads are also favorites. The full bar offers frozen and specialty cocktails, wines and a great selection of ice cold local beers.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
25 Lusk Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
25 Lusk Street
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Death by Taco
The absolute best blend of tacos and agave spirits on the planet!
Frankie's Java House
Come in and enjoy!
Petit Marlowe
Come in and enjoy!
SusieCakes
This week, on Wednesday, April 29th & Saturday, May 2nd, SusieCakes is offering limited production on 6" and 9" Specialty Layer Cakes and 6" and 9" Blueberry Crumble Pies. Pick-up will be available both days from 12-2:45pm or delivery is available from 4-7pm. Delivery fee will be $20 within 5 miles.
Please email susie@susiecakes.com with any questions.